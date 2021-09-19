Education topic of Long Beach Branch NAACP meeting
This month’s Long Beach Branch NAACP meeting will feature a panel discussion with three top educators from the city’s three educational institutions. Dr. Beth Lesen, vice president of student affairs, will represent California State University, Long Beach. Dr. Mike Muñoz, interim superintendent-president at Long Beach City College and Superintendent Dr. Jill Baker at Long Beach Unified School District will complete the panel.www.presstelegram.com
