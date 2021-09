Third in an ongoing series on the effects of the expanding legalization of marijuana on Iowans. Sean Quinn was 21 the first time he was arrested on pot-related charges in Des Moines. He admitted to a state trooper he had smoked weed about six hours earlier that day, but he said he was not under the influence when he was pulled over on I-80 for failing to wear his seat belt.

