Bryan Harsin wanted the challenge of a lifetime when he accepted the position of head football coach of Auburn University. Welp, he got it and then some. Welcome to the big time, Bryan. Finally. After all that. The path to this enormous spotlight has not been easy, or even fair. No matter what anyone thinks, we can all agree on that. This has been the start of a new era for Auburn football like we’ve never seen before (and hopefully never have to experience again).

AUBURN, AL ・ 6 DAYS AGO