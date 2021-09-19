Marion County deputies searching for missing elderly man with dementia

Jerome Mego - MIssing

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a missing and endangered adult.

According to deputies, 72-year-old Jerome Eerico Mego left a home in the 9200 block of SW 60th Terrace Road in Ocala, on foot.

Deputies said Mego has dementia and can easily become lost.

Mego is believed to be wearing light-colored shorts, a dark grey T-shirt, and brown Merrell brand shoes.

If you have any information on Jerome’s whereabouts, please call 911.

Missing Mego Flyer

