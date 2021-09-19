CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion County, FL

Marion County deputies searching for missing elderly man with dementia

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RuULk_0c0zHp2f00
Jerome Mego - MIssing

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help locate a missing and endangered adult.

According to deputies, 72-year-old Jerome Eerico Mego left a home in the 9200 block of SW 60th Terrace Road in Ocala, on foot.

Deputies said Mego has dementia and can easily become lost.

Mego is believed to be wearing light-colored shorts, a dark grey T-shirt, and brown Merrell brand shoes.

If you have any information on Jerome’s whereabouts, please call 911.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0utJq4_0c0zHp2f00
Missing Mego Flyer

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jerome, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Ocala, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
49K+
Followers
65K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy