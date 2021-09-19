CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick Mahomes doesn’t hold back in praising Lamar Jackson

By Braulio Perez
 4 days ago

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made it clear he’s a huge fans of how Lamar Jackson has improved in the passing game for the Ravens. Time and time again, haters of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson try to bring the signal-caller down by saying he’s not a good passer. Seriously? While Jackson does have some insane wheels, he’s really improved when it comes to throwing the pigskin all over the field.

The Baltimore Sun

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson doesn’t feel ‘accomplished’ yet. He and his critics know there’s one thing missing.

The last time we saw Lamar Jackson in uniform for the 2020 season, he walked through a tunnel inside Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium with his head down and a medical attendant’s guiding hand on his back. Moments earlier, the back of Jackson’s head had cracked into the turf after two Bills defenders chased him into the end zone. Another errant snap had prompted his desperate retreat, and the ...
NFL
RealGM

Lamar Jackson Happy To Get 'Monkey Off Our Back' Against Chiefs

Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens topped the Kansas City Chiefs 36-35 in a thrilling finish on Sunday night. Jackson had self-described the Chiefs as his "kryptonite." The Ravens entered the fourth quarter down 35-24. Jackson then delivered the biggest comeback of his career, running for two touchdowns, including a flip into the end zone for the winning, 1-yard score.
NFL
wypr.org

Ravens Open Season With Lamar Jackson, Running Back Issues

If you think Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been a running fool to this point in his career, you ain’t seen nothin’ yet. As the 2021 season opens Monday in Las Vegas against the Raiders, Jackson’s skills at shifting and moving will be on full display, on and off the field.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Notches First Win VS Patrick Mahomes After Ravens Honor Michael K. Williams

Lamar Jackson has never beaten Patrick Mahomes —until tonight. He was 0-3 against the Mahomes led Chiefs. The Baltimore Ravens pulled off the upset victory against the Kansas City Chiefs in what was a strong defensive game. Although both offenses did a bunch of scoring, the Chiefs' first two touchdowns came after interceptions by Tyrann Mathieu, with one being a pick-six.
NFL
Awesome 98

Patrick Mahomes Isn’t the Only Mahomes Upset When the Chiefs Lose

Patrick Mahomes has been nothing short of a miracle heading into his fifth NFL season, his fourth as a full-time starter. You can count up his many accolades as we so often do when writing about the best quarterback in the NFL and former Red Raider, but perhaps his most impressive stat was that he hadn't thrown an interception or lost in the month of September yet in his NFL career.
NFL
