Patrick Mahomes doesn’t hold back in praising Lamar Jackson
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes made it clear he’s a huge fans of how Lamar Jackson has improved in the passing game for the Ravens. Time and time again, haters of Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson try to bring the signal-caller down by saying he’s not a good passer. Seriously? While Jackson does have some insane wheels, he’s really improved when it comes to throwing the pigskin all over the field.fansided.com
Comments / 0