Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Didn’t Believe He Was In Moana, But Now She Knows Another Role Is Daddy

By Carlie Hoke
 4 days ago
Dwayne Johnson holds quite a few impressive titles, from 10-time WWE world heavyweight champion to A-list Disney star with one of the year’s top films under his belt. What is seemingly his most cherished title, though, is girl dad. The Rock dotes on his two youngest daughters, and even though one doesn't believe he was one of the most lovable Moana characters, it looks like she can now recognize Black Adam as being her dad.

CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

