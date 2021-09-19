Dwayne Johnson’s Daughter Didn’t Believe He Was In Moana, But Now She Knows Another Role Is Daddy

Dwayne Johnson ruled out a return to the “Fast & Furious” franchise in an interview. He wishes his colleagues “good luck” with the last two parts. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (49) has taken the last hope of his fans. In an interview with the “Hollywood Reporter”, the actor announced that he would not be in any of the remaining “Fast & Furious” films. “I wish you all the best for ‘Fast 9’,” he said. “And I wish you the best of luck on ‘Fast 10’ and ‘Fast 11’ and the rest of the ‘Fast & Furious’ films they make without me.”

