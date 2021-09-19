CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
North Port, FL

Police confirm Laundrie family picked up Brian’s car from the reserve, possible he could have hurt himself

By ABC7 Staff
WAFF
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - After ending last night’s search due to inclement weather, authorities are back in North Port searching for Brian Laundrie. Police confirmed today that Brian’s Ford Mustang was picked up by the Laundrie family at the Carlton Reserve. Brian’s car was at the Laundrie house Friday night when police arrived. North Port Police also say it is possible Brian could have hurt himself.

www.waff.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

California to require Covid vaccine for schoolchildren, Newsom announces

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday announced that the Covid-19 vaccine will be required for the state’s schoolchildren, the first such mandate in the nation. "CA will require our kids to get the COVID-19 vaccine to come to school. This will go into effect following full FDA approval. Our schools already require vaccines for measles, mumps and more. Why? Because vaccines work. This is about keeping our kids safe & healthy,” the governor wrote in a tweet.
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Hill

LIVE COVERAGE: Biden meeting with Democratic caucus

House Democrats are scrambling Friday to break a weeks-long stalemate on a bipartisan infrastructure package — a debate that's exposed fierce rifts between moderates and progressives that are threatening to tank President Biden 's ambitious domestic agenda. On two occasions this week, Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) had promised moderates a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
City
North Port, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
CNN

Justice Sotomayor tells the truth about the Supreme Court

(CNN) — Why have five Supreme Court justices spoken out publicly about the court's reputation in recent weeks?. Several conservative justices have argued strenuously that the court should not be seen in political terms. Justice Amy Coney Barrett gave a speech at the McConnell Center at the University of Louisville...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Inclement Weather#Fbi#Wwsb#The Carlton Reserve#Grand Teton National Park
NBC News

Britney Spears' father was suspended as a conservator. What's next?

Britney Spears’ father was suspended as her financial conservator for the first time in 13 years, a decision that comes amid serious allegations in court and in the press that he abused his power over her. If the allegations are true, questions remain about what accountability looks like for Britney Spears and whether it's even possible in the confines of the law, lawyers told NBC News.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy