What's Going On With Bear And Raiven From Alaskan Bush People?
It's been a tumultuous year for "Alaskan Bush People" star Bear Brown, the energetic "wolf pack" member who loves living life to the extreme. His father Billy Brown died in February after suffering a seizure, so Bear was mourning the loss when his son River celebrated his first birthday a month later. Bear's relationship with the mother of his child, Raiven Adams, hasn't made 2021 any easier for him. The couple has split up and rekindled their romance more times than Bear has shimmied up a tree (okay, that's a slight exaggeration), making fans uncertain where they stand today.www.nickiswift.com
Comments / 0