Add the United Kingdom to the list of countries that says an artificial intelligence can’t be legally credited as an inventor. Per the , the UK Court of Appeal recently against Dr. Stephen Thaler in a case involving the country’s Intellectual Property Office. In 2018, Thaler filed two patent applications in which he didn’t list himself as the creator of the inventions mentioned in the documents. Instead, he put down his AI DABUS and said the patent should go to him “by ownership of the creativity machine.”

