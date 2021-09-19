CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

UL Baseball team chips in to help Scott firefighters

 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yRgeL_0c0zGWDV00

Even though Hurricane Ida did not have a major impact to our area, Scott firefighters have been extremely busy helping out the fire department in Houma.

A dozen Scott firefighters are over in Houma to help, and that means the firefighters still here at home are pulling double shifts and trying to cover all the station duties, said Chief Chad Sonnier.

UL Head Baseball Coach Matt Deggs brought his players by to help out. On Saturday, they came to the station and did the station duties, which allowed some exhausted firefighters a little time off, the chief said.

"I would like to thank UL Head Baseball Coach Matt Deggs and his players for bettering the community by performing Station duties and other needed task on Saturday, permitting firefighters to take a much needed break," the chief said. "Better and stronger as one!!!!"

Here are some photos of the day, provided by the chief.

