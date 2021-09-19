CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Body found in Wyoming believed to be Gabrielle Petito

By Associated Press
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25SL6A_0c0zGVKm00

MOOSE, Wyo. (AP) — Authorities say a body discovered Sunday in Wyoming is believed to be Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito. An FBI agent said the cause of death not yet been determined. Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, left in July on a cross-country trek in a converted van to visit national parks in the U.S. West. Police said Laundrie was alone when he drove the van back to his parents’ home in North Port, Florida, on Sept. 1. Laundrie has been identified as a person of interest in the case. He was last seen Tuesday and investigators have been searching for him.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Moose, WY
North Port, FL
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Florida State
City
North Port, FL
State
Wyoming State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
North Port, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ap
FOX 4 WFTX

Confirmed: Remains found are Gabby Petito's

The FBI confirmed Tuesday that the body found in Wyoming's Bridger-Teton National Forest is that of Gabby Petito. Her remains were found Sunday and at the time, law enforcement said they were consistent with a description of Ms. Petito.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
FOX 4 WFTX

Updates on the Gabby Petito case

The FBI wrapped up the search warrant of Brian Laundrie's family home, but that wasn't the only home law enforcement visited. Laundrie's sister, Cassie Laundrie, received a visit from authorities at her Lakewood Ranch home, according to Fox News.
NORTH PORT, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

Student arrested

A student at Three Oaks Middle School in Fort Myers was charged with a felony after the Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) said they sent a threatening email to their school.
LEE COUNTY, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy