Flagstaff History:

1896: Rogers will not hang. Oscar Rogers, the convicted train robber sentence by Judge Owen T. Rouse to be hanged and which event was to take place on September 15th, is now sure of his neck, for Governor Franklin has intervened and commuted the sentence to imprisonment in the territorial penitentiary of Coconino County for 40 years. The governor stated yesterday that there were circumstances in connection with the case that prompted him to commute the sentence. In reviewing the case governor Franklin said that the conviction of Rogers was the first under the new law making train robbery a capital offense and he would not feel disposed to interfere but in this case there were mitigating circumstances. Rogers is but a boy being only about 22 years of age.