A longtime favorite is finally headed for the Jeep truck. The Jeep Gladiator was more or less willed into existence by off-roaders who miss the J-Series, Scramblers, and Commanches of yesteryear. Really, they just wanted a Jeep truck, and building one akin to the Wrangler seemed like the automaker's best shot at printing a whole lot of money. Of course, it was never going to stop there as the Wrangler still has some features that the pickup doesn't. Chalk another one up for enthusiasts, then, as they more or less talked Jeep into offering half doors for the Gladiator, too.

CARS ・ 9 DAYS AGO