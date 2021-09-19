CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CT Teen Drowns At State Park

By Kathy Reakes
 4 days ago
A Connecticut teen drowned at a state park over the weekend while swimming with friends.

The incident took place around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 in New London County at the Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme, said Will Healey, of the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

According to Healey, a 19-year-old male was swimming at the beach park when he went underwater and did not resurface.

The teen was from a group home and was pulled from the water by another group home member, Healey said.

It was estimated the teen was underwater for several minutes.

CPR was performed by a Good Samaritan. Additional lifesaving efforts were administered once EMS arrived on the scene.

The victim was transported to Lawrence & Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 5

Holly Marie Gilbert
4d ago

My thoughts and prayers are with the family so sorry for your loss my deepest condolences

Reply
5
 

