CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Milton Shumba’s destructive knock gives Zimbabwe T20 series win over Scotland

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Milton Shumba’s destructive unbeaten 66 led Zimbabwe to a six-wicket win over Scotland to secure a 2-1 series victory in Edinburgh.

The 20-year-old smashed two fours and half a dozen maximums in a brutal 29-ball knock that helped the tourists chase 178 with five deliveries to spare.

Scotland looked to be in control after ending a 60-run opening stand between Regis Chakabva and Craig Ervine and then reducing Zimbabwe to 63 for three in the 10th over.

But Wessley Madhevere, with 43, and Shumba added 99 in nine overs to take Zimbabwe close before the latter and Ryan Burl finished the job.

George Munsey struck 54 off 30 deliveries, passing 1,000 T20 international runs in the process, as Scotland racked up 177 for four after winning the toss.

Richie Berrington hit 44 while Calum MacLeod, with 39 off 29 balls, and Michael Leask, who made 17 off five deliveries, took 30 off the final over to inject late impetus.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England claim T20 series win over New Zealand after dramatic last-over victory

England clinched the T20 series against New Zealand in dramatic fashion after sealing victory off the penultimate ball of the third and final match at Taunton Sophia Dunkley struck a four with one delivery remaining to complete a four-wicket win and earn the home side a 2-1 win in their final T20 series of the summer.Captain Heather Knight on her return to the side from a hamstring injury, capped her 200th appearance for the national side in all formats by top-scoring with 42 as England chased down New Zealand’s 144 for four.Both sides had started their innings slowly, but...
WORLD
BBC

England v New Zealand: Sophia Dunkley sees England home to win T20 series

Third Twenty20 international, The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton. New Zealand 144-4 (20 overs): Devine 35 (33 balls), Bates 34 (30) England 145-6 (19.5 overs): Knight 42, Wyatt 35; Kasperek 3-25 England won by four wickets; win series 2-1 England won the final women's Twenty20 international against New Zealand by...
WORLD
The Guardian

England win a thriller to wrap up the women’s T20 series – live!

The player of the match, chosen by the Sky commentators, is ... the other captain, Heather Knight. “Really enjoyable night,” she says. “Bit of rust there, to be honest. We weren’t perfect tonight, but Amy [Jones] was outstanding in the middle order and we’ve got different people contributing at different times. We’ll take confidence from it.” Asked about Danni Wyatt, Knight says “I thought she was brilliant tonight.”
SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Regis Chakabva
Person
Ryan Burl
Person
Milton Shumba
Person
Craig Ervine
Daily Mail

England's T20 tour of Pakistan next month in doubt after New Zealand abandoned their white ball series there over security concerns just hours before first ODI in Rawalpindi

England's tour of Pakistan next month was thrown into doubt today after New Zealand abandoned their own international series there on security grounds. The New Zealanders did not leave their hotel for the first one-day international and no spectators were admitted to the stadium in Rawalpindi after the country's cricket board received security advice.
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Coetzer to lead Scotland in T20 World Cup

Edinburgh [Scotland], September 10 (ANI): Scotland men's head coach Shane Burger has announced his squad for the ICC men's T20 World Cup which takes place in the UAE and Oman in October. Kyle Coetzer will captain the squad, which includes a number of hugely experienced players including Richie Berrington, Calum...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Overs#Edinburgh#Zimbabwe T20
BBC

Berrington & Sharif lead Scotland to seven-run victory over Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe: 134-9 (20 overs) Shumba 45*, Sharif 4-24 Richie Berrington made a fantastic 82 not out as Scotland beat Zimbabwe by seven runs in the first of three T20 internationals in Edinburgh. Scotland were wobbling at 30-4 in the sixth over in their first home match since August 2019. However,...
WORLD
BBC

Zimbabwe storm back to beat Scotland by six wickets and clinch T20 series 2-1

Third Twenty20 international. The Grange, Edinburgh. Milton Shumba's stunning 66 from 29 balls propelled Zimbabwe to a thrilling victory against Scotland in their Twenty20 series decider in Edinburgh. Shumba hit Alasdair Evans for three consecutive sixes in a 17th over which brought 25 runs to turn the tide. Scotland had...
WORLD
The Independent

Danny Briggs stars as Warwickshire take edge in title push against Somerset

Danny Briggs starred with bat and ball for Warwickshire against Somerset to ensure they hold a slight upper-hand in the LV= Insurance County Championship title race. With wickets tumbling between the other Division One contenders Lancashire and Hampshire in Liverpool events at Edgbaston provided another change in who holds the initiative of a fascinating four-way battle.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Wallabies coach questions new World Rugby contact guidance

Wallabies coach Dave Rennie on Thursday questioned new World Rugby guidance capping how much full-contact training teams can do, suggesting it could be detrimental and hard to police. Rennie, who said he was still digesting the guidance, which is not mandatory, estimated the Wallabies did eight minutes of contact work on Tuesday, and said a 15-minute weekly cap could be hard to implement.
RUGBY
The Independent

Seven female Afghan taekwondo athletes resettle in Australia

A sports association official says seven female taekwondo athletes who fled Taliban-controlled Afghanistan have resettled in Melbourne Australian Taekwondo’s chief executive Heather Garriock said Wednesday the women are completing quarantine this week. Although most of the athletes were not identified, there were no female Afghan taekwondo athletes scheduled to compete at the Tokyo Olympics.Garriock said former Australia national soccer captain and humanitarian advocate Craig Foster worked with the Australian government, Australian Taekwondo and Oceania Taekwondo on a high-risk evacuation from Afghanistan after the Taliban re-took control of the country. No other details of the evacuation were provided.Taliban officials have...
WORLD
The Independent

‘We’ve reached all our goals,’ says Sarina Wiegman after England Women score 10 in win over Luxembourg

England Women boss Sarina Wiegman expressed her delight at the “good job” done by her team after they thrashed Luxembourg 10-0.Ellen White, Alex Greenwood and Millie Bright each scored twice at the Stade de Luxembourg as England recorded another enormous win in their World Cup qualifying group, four days after beating North Macedonia 8-0 at St Mary’s in their first match under Wiegman.The Dutchwoman told a post-match press conference: “I thought the performance was good. It’s pretty hard to make the game against such opponents.“You have possession most of the game, you have to keep the tempo up. When we...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

254K+
Followers
113K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy