Florida State

Florida Rapper SpotEmGottEm Victim Of Drive-By Shooting In Miami

By Brandon Caldwell
NewsOne
NewsOne
 4 days ago
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Rapper SpotEmGottem, known for the hit single “Beat Box 2” with Pooh Shiesty was reportedly shot in Miami early Friday (September 17).

“SpotemGottem was the victim of a drive-by shooting this morning, leaving the studio,” per his legal counsel. “He’s out of surgery in stable condition.”

TMZ reported law enforcement sources indicated the shooting occurred around 3 a.m. local time in Miami. A car pulled up alongside the vehicle SpotEmGottEm was traveling in and opened fire. He suffered gunshot wounds to both legs while the driver was shot in the hip.

According to the outlet, the car the two were in was reportedly shot at least 22 times on the driver’s side.

The rapper broke through in 2020 with “Beat Box” and its numerous remixes featuring the likes of DaBaby, Pooh Shiesty and more. Thanks to a viral TikTok dance called “The Junebug Challenge,” the song grew even more in popularity as celebrities such as Kevin Hart and Lil Baby also took part.

In July, SpotEmGottEm was arrested on felony gun charges in Florida after authorities claimed the rapper was part of an incident in June in Miami. Police apprehended the 19-year-old rapper inside a hotel room where he laid next to an AK-47 assault rifle. He was charged with aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and accessory after the fact.

In August, the rapper was wanted in connection with a murder in Dallas, Texas. The Dallas Police Department wanted to question SpotEmGottEm – born Nehemiah Harden – about his whereabouts regarding the shooting death of Reginald Agnew Jr. on September 30, 2020. Agnew was gunned down after a listening party at Club Tropics and authorities believed SpotEmGottEm’s song “Again” features him allegedly bragging about the murder.

“That is very bold. You know that is like stepping like, ‘Hey we did this and the police don’t even know who did it and we’re going to get away with murdering this young man,’” Detective Patty Belew told Fox 4 News.

However, SpotEmGottEm’s lawyer blasted the Dallas PD and Belew in a statement, writing to Complex, “The libelous statements made by Det. Belew originated from her misunderstanding about a YouTube ‘rap video’ (in fact, a Livestream) that Det. Belew claimed was about the death of Reginald Agnew, Jr and taunted the Dallas Police Department.

In the complete statement, the lawyer details how SpotEmGottEm is no longer a suspect in the Agnew case and a lawsuit may be coming for DPD. See the complete message below.

“Over the last five days, multiple attempts to contact the Dallas Police Department have been made in an effort to address the reckless, false statements made by Dallas Homicide Detective Patty Belew to Fox4News (KDFW) regarding the involvement of Nehemiah Harden a/k/a Spottemgottem in the death of Reginal Agnew, Jr. Finally, this morning, the Dallas Police Department made contact with my office confirming that Mr. Harden is cleared in the investigation of the murder of Reginal Agnew, Jr. The libelous statements made by Det. Belew originated from her misunderstanding about a YouTube “rap video” (in fact, a live stream) that Det. Belew claimed was about the death of Reginald Agnew, Jr and taunted the Dallas Police Department. Rather than conduct any investigation—a simple Google search would have clarified her error—Det. Belew rushed to speak to the press, openly disparaging my client and linking him to a homicide. Further, Fox4News failed to conduct any fact-checking prior to airing this malicious television interview that named Mr. Harden as a key figure in a murder investigation. To date, neither the Dallas Police Department or Fox4News have issued an apology or retracted the fraudulent and damaging story. This follows days of requests to correct this shocking recklessness as the story disparaging my client and linking him to a murder spread like wildfire. This story has now gone viral around the world with follow-on press reports in the United States, United Kingdom, Netherlands, and India, in addition to millions of impressions made through social media. Given the irreparable harm to my client’s reputation, the foot-dragging in acknowledging their outright false statements, and the outright negligence by speaking authoritatively on a homicide investigation prior to conducting basic due diligence, I am in the process of filing a lawsuit.”

Florida Rapper SpotEmGottEm Victim Of Drive-By Shooting In Miami was originally published on theboxhouston.com

