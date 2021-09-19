CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Meek Mill, Drake, Ty Dolla $ign & More Ask President Joe Biden To Pardon Nonviolent Cannabis Offenders [Details]

By King Sukii
Cassius
Cassius
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13hPix_0c0zCgx300

Source: Burak Cingi / Getty

S ome of our favorite Hip Hop stars are coming together to do some good for the community.

Meek Mill , Drake, and Killer Mike are reportedly among 150 celebrities who joined prison reform activist Weldon Angelos in requesting President Joe Biden pardon nonviolent weed offenders, Fox13 reports . As most are well aware, the attitude toward cannabis has changed immensely in the last year or so — so, everyone wants to know why so many inmates are still doing hard time over the largely legalized drug ? And, of course most of those inmates are Black, as studies have shown Black people are arrested for violating marijuana laws at four times the rate of white folks .

In a 25-page letter to President Biden, the music community wrote:

“Whatever one thinks of other drugs and other defendants, incarcerating marijuana offenders in federal prisons is a misuse of our nation’s resources and grossly hypocritical, given that a clear majority of Americans oppose marijuana prohibition and about half admit to using the drug during their lifetime,” adding “It also stands against the arc of history and the principle of federalism: nearly three-quarters of the states have now abandoned the federal government’s blanket criminal ban in favor of safe, regulated legal access to marijuana for adults and/or those with qualifying medical conditions.”

The letter went on to detail the impact of longterm federal incarceration, noting “The pains of federal marijuana convictions transcend prison walls, making it more difficult for someone to get a job, access affordable housing and receive an education.”

Click here to read the letter in full and let us know your thoughts on pardoning nonviolent marijuana offenders.

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Drake, Killer Mike, Ty Dolla $ign, T.I., 2 Chainz, and others join forces for cannabis pardons

With recreational marijuana legal throughout a significant percentage of the country, many are calling on President Biden and other elected officials to pardon people who have been convicted of marijuana charges in the past. This includes hip-hop stars Drake, Killer Mike, Ty Dolla $ign, T.I., 2 Chainz and others who have teamed up with Weldon Angelos, a cannabis reform activist and the Mission [Green] project.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
thesource.com

Meek Mill, Killer Mike and Others Call On President Biden For Marijuana Reform

Meek Mill and Killer Mike are amongst a number of rappers and athletes that are joining forces to call on President Joe Biden for marijuana reform. The letter signed by a group of more than 150 celebrities, athletes, politicians, law enforcement professionals and academic leaders was delivered to President Joe Biden on Tuesday, demanding him to issue a “full, complete and unconditional pardon” to all people with non-violent federal marijuana convictions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Meek Mill
Person
Meek
Person
Killer Mike
Person
Drake
HipHopDX.com

Birdman Boasts About Dividing $1.4B Between Drake, Lil Wayne & Nicki Minaj

Atlanta, GA – Cash Money Records CEO/co-founder Bryan “Birdman” Williams sat down for an extensive interview with the Big Facts Podcast earlier this week. During the 100-minute long conversation, the veteran music executive spoke on a myriad of topics, including that infamous kiss with Lil Wayne, his past issues with Charlamagne Tha God and Cash Money rumors.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ign#Medical Marijuana#Americans
Complex

Birdman Addresses Kissing Lil Wayne in Infamous Photo, Responds to Allegations He Stole From Cash Money Artists

In an appearance on the Big Facts podcast, Cash Money founder Birdman addressed allegations he scammed his artists. “I don’t get my feelings in it, but I ain’t never took from no n***a,” he said at the 18 minute-mark. “I always bless n****s. I had some incidents early on because I was really young in this shit. I ain’t know no better. But, any problem I had I cleared it up. I paid my n***a. Remember because I was young. I’m telling you 20 years old. So, a lot of shit happened early on, I just ain’t know. And I’m with these white folks and they not attending to the business.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
MIX 108

50 Cent Says ‘I Put They Whole Label Out of Business’ After Ja Rule and Fat Joe Verzuz

It's safe to say that the feud between 50 Cent and the fellas over at Murder Inc. Records—Ja Rule and Irv Gotti—is never-ending . Early Wednesday morning (Sept. 15), Fif hopped on Instagram hours after Ja and Fat Joe's Verzuz showdown, which took place at the Hulu Theater in New York City last night (Sept. 14), and pretty much came for Ja Rule's former label's jugular.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Joe Budden Cries As He Reveals Emotional Bond With Michael K. Williams

The recent death of Michael K. Williams was felt throughout the Hip Hop community and beyond. The Wire actor was found dead on September 6 at his Brooklyn apartment with drug paraphernalia scattered around his body, suggesting a drug overdose. He was just 54. As friends, family and fans continue...
CELEBRITIES
NME

Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ outstreamed Kanye West’s ‘DONDA’ in just three days

Drake‘s ‘Certified Lover Boy‘ outstreamed Kanye West‘s ‘DONDA‘ in just three days, according to new data from the Rolling Stone Charts. Alpha Data, the analytics provider that powers the charts, found that from Friday (September 3) through to Sunday (September 5), ‘Certified Lover Boy’ saw more than 430 million on-demand audio streams in the US.
MUSIC
Cassius

Cassius

New York City, NY
17
Followers
112
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

CASSIUS is a lifestyle platform that delivers bold, smart and insightful content for men on a mission.

 https://cassiuslife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy