UNITED STATES—This was the video game as a child I wanted more than any other video game that I could ever recall. I was in the midst of middle school, I had always been a fan of the franchise so much to the point that I sent a letter to the creator of the franchise with ideas I had for villains hoping to see things come to fruition. It didn’t happen, but I got a nifty postcard from the company and after weeks of trying to figure out how I would be able to purchase the video game my older sister bought the game as a gift. I’m talking about “Mega Man X3.”

