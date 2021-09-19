CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Chris Rock Tests Positive For COVID, Urges Followers To “Get Vaccinated”

By Robert Longfellow
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8gm0_0c0zC6SG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q7raK_0c0zC6SG00

Source: Bruce Glikas / Getty

We’re clearly still in the midst of a global pandemic, and should move accordingly. Comedian and actor Chris Rock revealed that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday (Sept. 19), the CB4 actor took to Twitter to reveal his predicament and urge his followers to get vaccinated.

“Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this,” he tweeted. “Get vaccinated.”

Rock, 56, was vocal about his readiness to take the vaccine. In May, during an interview on The Breakfast Club , he revealed that he was vaccinated but still would be careful and keep his mask nearby.

In another visit to The Tonight Show, he revealed he got a dose of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and joked, “That’s the food stamps of vaccines.”

Nevertheless, ever vaccine will prevent you from getting severely ill in the case of a breakthrough infection. The fact is, over 90% of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated. The choice is yours.

Comments / 0

Related
Baltimore Times

After rapper launches anti-mask, anti-vaccine rant, Black doctors speak out

In a culture that worships celebrities and amplifies their words and actions, the coronavirus pandemic has presented an opportunity for some to apply and others to confuse. Even after over 635,000 have died in the United States as a result of the coronavirus, some celebrities have continued to loudly protest against the advice of doctors and other medical professionals. Over 4.5 million around the world have died as a result of the pandemic.
CELEBRITIES
Miami Herald

After swearing off vaccine, Wendy Williams tests positive for COVID-19; talk show premiere further delayed

Wendy Williams has tested positive for COVID-19, and her eponymous talk show’s season 13 premiere has been delayed until next month. The Debmar-Mercury-produced show announced Williams’ diagnosis on its official Instagram account late Wednesday afternoon. “While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Rock
insideradio.com

Stern Bashes Talk Radio 'Nut Jobs' Dying From COVID, Urges Mandatory Vaccine.

It's just like Howard Stern to return from vacation with a bang. On his Tuesday morning SiriusXM show, his first in more than two months, Stern went on the offensive in the war against COVID, calling for mandatory vaccinations and criticizing talk hosts speaking out against vaccines who were later victims of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Chris Rock Says He Has Coronavirus, Warns People to Get Vaccinated

Chris Rock has COVID-19, and a message for anyone skeptical of getting the jab: just do it already. The superstar comedian revealed his positive diagnosis Sunday morning on Twitter along with a stark message of caution, saying that “you don’t want this.” It was not immediately clear if he was symptomatic, but the overwhelming majority of hospitalizations and deaths stemming from COVID-19 continue to hit unvaccinated people.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covid#The Breakfast Club#Chrisrock
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
districtchronicles.com

Is Wendy Williams vaccinated against COVID-19?

WENDY Williams’ fall return has been delayed after it was announced that she is suffering from COVID-19. The talk show host’s diagnosis was made public in an Instagram post shared on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. 2. Wendy Williams has tested positive for COVID-19Credit: AP. Is Wendy Williams vaccinated?. The news...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Page Six

Wendy Williams tests positive for ‘breakthrough case of COVID-19’

Wendy Williams is further delaying her show return after being diagnosed with COVID-19. The Instagram account of “The Wendy Williams Show” announced Wednesday that the daytime host, 57, is battling a “breakthrough case of COVID-19.”. “While continuing her health evaluations, Wendy has tested positive for a breakthrough case of COVID-19,”...
PUBLIC HEALTH
studyfinds.org

1 in 7 people have dumped their friends over COVID-19 vaccine stance

NEW YORK — The coronavirus vaccine has been an incredibly divisive topic, and now it’s even ending friendships. Vaccinated Americans have called it quits with friends who refuse to get the COVID-19 shot, according to a new poll. A survey of 1,000 Americans – conducted by OnePoll on Sept. 2...
PUBLIC HEALTH
organiclifestylemagazine.com

Joe Rogan Tests Positive For Covid-19

Joe Rogan announced that he tested positive for Covid-19. “Just to be cautious, I separated from my family, slept in a different part of the house, and throughout the night I got fevers and sweats,” he said. ” And I knew what was going on. So I got up in the morning, got tested — and turns out I got covid.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

COVID-Positive KISS Star Spotted Out in Hollywood Sans Mask—While Claiming to be Quarantining

Five days after KISS frontman Paul Stanley announced his COVID-19 diagnosis, he was spotted outside a West Hollywood hotel already defying public health guidelines. The Daily Mail ran paparazzi photos of Stanley, 69, not wearing a mask while strolling into the hotel on Tuesday. Fans were left scratching their heads at a bizarre turn of events. First, Stanley DID have a mask on hand but didn’t appear to put it on after exiting his vehicle. Secondly, Stanley posted a tweet the next day, on Wednesday, claiming he would be “staying clear of people for a few more days” because his freedom shouldn’t include jeopardizing other people’s health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
413K+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy