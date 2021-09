Vancouver Canucks’ general manager (GM) Jim Benning is heading into his eighth season with the club, and some of the problems he has had while with the team are still hurting the organization today. Benning has been known to overpay a lot of players outside of his core pieces. This have noticeably affected the contract negotiations between the club’s two cornerstone pieces, Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes. The GM has once again added a few overpaid contracts, which have also hurt the team.

