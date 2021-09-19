CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Metallic Child Switch gameplay

By Brian
nintendoeverything.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetallic Child has received new gameplay on Switch tying in with its release. Crest and Studio HQ brought out the rogue-lite core-action game this past week. For more on Metallic Child, check out the following overview:. A large-scale rebellion erupts within the spacecraft “Life Stream.”. With the help of you,...

nintendoeverything.com

Comments / 0

Related
mp1st.com

Ghostwire: Tokyo Gameplay Trailer Revealed

A brand-new Ghostwire: Tokyo gameplay trailer has just debuted at the PlayStation Showcase stream, with the new footage showing players what to expect of this brand-new title. Check it out below. From legendary creator Shinji Mikami, Ghostwire: Tokyo is an action horror game that takes place in the eponymous Japanese...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Mystik Belle Enchanted Edition gameplay

Gameplay has surfaced for Mystik Belle Enchanted Edition, a Metroidvania/point-and-click adventure hybrid. The title just made it to Switch this week. Being a student of mystical arts is hard work, doubly so if you are Belle MacFae – a freshman student at Hagmore School of Magic. The teachers and the staff are mean, her friends are few, and her grades suck. Worst of all – Belle has a tendency to be at exactly the wrong place at exactly the worst of times. Like tonight, for example, when she stayed up late to practice her fire magic, but instead got framed for upsetting an ancient ritual. And what better way is there to punish an unlucky first-year student, than to charge her with an impossible task on the worst night of the year? Re-create the Walpurgisnacht Brew, or be expelled, and with all manner of spooks taking over the school, expulsion is starting to sound better by the minute.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Pippu: Bauble Quest gameplay

Last week, Chequered Ink put Pippu: Bauble Quest on Switch, and we now have gameplay a few days later. The platforming adventure came to the system last Friday. Check out some information about Pippu: Bauble Quest with the following overview:. Pippu is a heroic little creature from the world of...
TECHNOLOGY
gamesasylum.com

Metal Slug 1st & 2nd Mission Double Pack launches today on Switch

Metal Slug 1st Mission and Metal Slug 2nd Mission are being plucked from the already released NeoGeo Pocket Color Selection Vol. 1 on Switch for a standalone package. Metal Slug 1st & 2nd Mission Double Pack brings the two NeoGeo Pocket Color run and gunners together at a more appealing price point, adding modern features such as the ability to rewind.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gameplay#Robots#Android#Planet Earth#Metallic Child#Crest#Studio Hq#Life Stream#English
nintendoeverything.com

Boulder Dash Deluxe gameplay

Boulder Dash Deluxe, the return of the action puzzler, ended up on Switch just a few days ago and we now have some gameplay. In case you missed our previous coverage, check out the following overview:. The retro game and legendary action puzzler for players young and more experienced alike...
VIDEO GAMES
cramgaming.com

TimeMelters Gameplay – Demo Tutorial 4K

We take a quick look at the TimeMelters gameplay (formerly known as Wicca) demo on PC most notably checking out the tutorial missions. This is an interesting game from Autoexec Games that holds much promise as it combines strategy, action and time-based moves to great effect. You can support the developers via their Kickstarter campaign.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Metallic Child update available now (version 1.1.0), other updates announced

Metallic Child arrives digitally on the Switch eShop tomorrow, and a day one update has already been made available for players who pre-purchased the title. In addition, Studio HQ has offered patch notes for updates coming to the title in the future. Here’s what’s changing according to translations by Perfectly Nintendo:
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
nintendoeverything.com

Luna’s Fishing Garden gameplay

Luna’s Fishing Garden, a cozy fishing and building game from Coldwild Games and AbsoDev, landed on Switch this week, and we now have some new gameplay. Cassie wakes up on an island that belongs to Luna, a mysterious fox spirit. A few moments later, she is tasked with creating the biggest garden ever!
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition Switch gameplay

The launch of Ni no Kuni II: Revenant Kingdom Prince’s Edition on Switch is imminent. Bandai Namco and Level-5 are bringing the RPG to Switch tomorrow, and we now have quite a bit of gameplay on Nintendo’s console. Learn more about Ni no Kuni II with the following overview:. Lose...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Longest Day - Deathloop Gameplay Walkthrough

This video covers Ubiquity, the second "prologue" mission of Deathloop, Arkane Studios' newest time-loop first-person shooter/stealth/hacking game. 00:00 - Intro 00:45 - The Longest Day Begins 03:42 - Find The Code 10:05 - Examine The Postcard 10:40 - Use The Keypad 11:00 - Find My Updaam Flat (Updaam - Morning) 15:30 - Search My Stuff 20:44 - Locate Loop Control (Complex - Noon) 28:25 - Search The Security Office (Fristad Rock - Afternoon) 36:35 - Open The Safe (Updaam - Evening) 40:05 - Defeat Julianna For First Time 45:00 - Get To Safe (Updaam - Morning) 48:30 - The LPP 49:00 - The Longest Day Complete For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/
VIDEO GAMES
dreadxp.com

V Rising Unveils Gameplay Trailer

V Rising unveils its first gameplay trailer this week. This marks the first in-depth look at the upcoming vampire survival game by Stunlock Studios. Players will become the next Dracula and terrorize the living in V Rising. In order to survive, the player will hunt for blood for sustenance, avoid the sun, and steer well-clear of fields of garlic. Over time, they’ll build a grand castle and invite all sorts of dark guests to haunt its halls. The open-world nature will let them raid villages, attack bandits, and even encounter other supernatural threats.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: ‘Eastward’, ‘Razion EX’, ‘Metallic Child’, and Today’s Other New Releases and Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for September 16th, 2021. In today’s article, we’ve got a whole ton of new releases to check out. Some of them are quite good! Eastward, Razion EX, Metallic Child, Metal Slug 1st & 2nd Mission Double Pack, and more are here and summarized in all their glory. Aside from that, it’s just the ever-present lists of new and expiring sales to look at. Let’s get our hands dirty!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Ubiquity - Deathloop Gameplay Walkthrough

This video covers Ubiquity, the second "prologue" mission of Deathloop, Arkane Studios' newest time-loop first-person shooter/stealth/hacking game. 00:00 - Intro 00:10 - Ubiquity Mission Start 01:20 - Cutscene Explaining The Loop And Your Mission 03:50 - Go To Wenjie's Lab for Residuum Research (The Complex - Afternoon) 07:43 - Wenjie Fight Begins 18:10 - Activate The Experiment 21:10 - Ubiquity Mission Complete For more on Deathloop, check out our full wiki on IGN @ https://www.ign.com/wikis/deathloop/
VIDEO GAMES
Destructoid

NGPC Metal Slug titles now available to download on Nintendo Switch

SNK has released a new double-pack on Nintendo Switch featuring classic Neo Geo Pocket Color titles Metal Slug: 1st Mission and its sequel Metal Slug: 2nd Mission. The two handheld favorites were available exclusively as part of the Neo Geo Pocket Color Selection compendium, but can now be purchased together from the Nintendo eShop for around $15.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Lemnis Gate | Gameplay Overview Trailer

Get a complete look at Lemnis Gate in our gameplay overview. Lemnis Gate is the revolutionary turn-based combat strategy FPS taking place in a time loop. Harness the abilities of powerful operatives and compete in mind-bending 4D battles as you disrupt the past to change the future.
VIDEO GAMES
Charlie INTEL

Halo Infinite Campaign: Gameplay & storyline

Halo is known for its competitive multiplayer mode, but for many fans, it’s the epic campaigns that keep them hooked on the series. Where will Halo Infinite’s story take us, and how will it play? We’ve got all the details here. Halo Infinite has run into some trouble over the...
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Lemnis Gate gameplay overview trailer

Publisher Frontier Foundry and developer Ratloop Games Canada have released a five-minute gameplay overview trailer for turn-based combat strategy first-person shooter Lemnis Gate. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. About. Lemnis Gate is a time-warping, turn-based combat strategy first-person shooter. Over five alternating turns taking...
VIDEO GAMES
interlochenpublicradio.org

GAMEPLAY: Horizon Zero Dawn

A world that’s both prehistoric and futuristic, full of natural beauty, tribal societies, and giant robotic beasts. This week: music from the immersive and emotional score to Horizon Zero Dawn. It's a soundtrack that brings to life a game world that’s both prehistoric and futuristic, full of natural beauty, tribal...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Okinawa Rush – 18 minutes of gameplay

The side-scrolling beat ’em up Okinawa Rush has received a gameplay preview. This 18 minute video goes through the beginning of the game and showcases the pixel art world and the action-packed combat. Check out the full video below. Okinawa Rush releases for Switch on October 28, 2021 and you...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy