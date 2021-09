Sometimes you need a little luck to get you kick-started. Actors talk about their “big break”. Athletes and coaches talk about “turning points” in a game or a season. For the Washington Football Team this season, it very well might be that we end up looking back at the offsides penalty that gave Dustin Hopkins a second chance to hit a game-winning field goal as one of those lucky moments. Giants fans all over the place were coming out of the woodwork trying to do in-depth video analysis to claim that Dexter Lawrence hadn’t actually jumped offsides. Even journalists like Mike Florio were buying it.

NFL ・ 5 HOURS AGO