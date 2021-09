The Red Sox didn’t need deadline upgrades at first base after all. It’s no secret the Boston Red Sox were looking for help at first base at this year’s trade deadline. And who could blame them? Bobby Dalbec, whom the team had hoped would be able to hold the first base position down after a strong 2020 campaign in which he belted 8 home runs and hit for an impressive .959 OPS, had not been getting the job done.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO