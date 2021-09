Vikings vs. Cardinals Matchup Preview (9/19/21) The Cardinals and Vikings had as disparate starts to the season of any two teams in the NFL. Arizona went into Tennessee as underdogs and demolished a playoff team from last season with a final score of 38-13. Minnesota, meanwhile, traveled to Cincinnati to take on one of the worst teams in the NFL from a season ago and lost 27-24 in overtime. Luckily for the Vikings, they play in a division with all 0-1 teams and should be in the running to win the NFC North this year despite their poor start. Arizona, however, plays in the NFC West with all 1-0 teams and needs to keep winning to keep pace with the juggernauts in their division.

