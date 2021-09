There has been a wave of fearmongering and scare tactics from the Left since Texas passed the Heartbeat Act, which allows an individual or organization to sue a doctor for performing an abortion if an unborn baby has a heartbeat or if the physician fails to check for one. Those on the Left have decried this as an all-out assault on their constitutional rights and healthcare. But these talking points, no matter how many times Democrats repeat them, deny a crucial point: Abortion is evil, and it certainly cannot be classified as healthcare.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO