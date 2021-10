The Philadelphia Eagles were the biggest surprise in the NFL in Week 1, beating the Atlanta Falcons by 26 points on the road in an impressive debut from Nick Sirianni as head coach. Jalen Hurts finished 27 of 35 for 364 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions in that blowout victory, while also rushing for 62 yards. Hurts' performance grasped how the Eagles have rallied around Sirianni, which the San Francisco 49ers have noticed as they head to Lincoln Financial Field for a Week 2 showdown.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO