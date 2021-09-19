CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NTSB head says Tesla must address 'basic safety issues' with semi-autonomous features

By J. Fingas
Engadget
 4 days ago

Tesla isn't about to get a sympathetic ear from US regulators as it rolls out more semi-autonomous technology. New National Transportation Safety Board head Jennifer Homendy told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that Tesla needs to tackle "basic safety issues" before it expands features like Autopilot and Full Self Driving to more parts of the road. She also wasn't thrilled with Tesla beta-testing upgrades on public streets.

