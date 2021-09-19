NTSB head says Tesla must address 'basic safety issues' with semi-autonomous features

U.S. safety investigators are asking anyone who witnessed a fiery Tesla crash last week near Miami that killed two people to send them video or photos taken at the scene.The National Transportation Safety Board sent three investigators to the Sept. 13 crash in Coral Gables, Florida The agency says Thursday that it's specifically looking for photos or video of the crash itself or the fire that broke out after the collision.A Tesla Model 3 compact electric car left the road and hit a tree, and the car was consumed by the post-crash blaze. The NTSB said it's investigating...

TRAFFIC ・ 11 HOURS AGO