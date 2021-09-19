CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drowning victim identified

By News Team
 12 days ago
FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 9/21/21: The Fremont County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of an individual who drowned Saturday.

Officials say the victim was 71-year-old Eileen R Anderson of Idaho Falls.

Next of kin has been notified.

ORIGINAL: A person drowned Saturday afternoon in Fremont County, after a group of people floating in a drift boat on Henry's Fork River hit a rock and threw out everyone inside.

The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says the call came in about 2 P.M.

Authorities in Fremont County said the accident happened between Warm River and Ashton.

A press release states:

"Multiple responders from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County EMS, and Fremont County Search and Rescue responded due to the location of the incident.  First responders had to scale down a rock cliff to get to the scene and once on scene, the victim had to be floated downstream to the next cabin. Life-saving measures were performed with assistance from Air Idaho Rescue."

The victim was taken by ambulance to Madison Memorial Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

The sheriff's office will not be releasing the identity of the person who drowned.

None of the occupants of the boat were wearing life jackets.

The sheriff's office is reminding everybody to use the appropriate equipment when recreating.

The post Drowning victim identified appeared first on Local News 8 .

