Sean O’Malley gets why ‘ugly and stupid’ Paddy Pimblett is attacking him: ‘I’m the cash cow’
Sean O’Malley is no stranger to getting called out. When you’re an up-and-coming UFC fighter with a sizable following like him, it comes with the territory. But for O’Malley to get put on blast by a UFC newbie who competes two divisions above his own, as Paddy Pimblett recently did before his octagon debut? That was a new one. But it was also something O’Malley didn’t mind hearing from the popular Liverpudlian lightweight.www.mmafighting.com
