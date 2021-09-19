CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé Wears a Bustier Top With a Patterned Denim Skirt Set

By Quinci LeGardye
Harper's Bazaar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeyoncé's 40th birthday may have passed two weeks ago, but she is still celebrating. The superstar shared new posts from a dinner party, and showed of the night's look, during her ongoing birthday cruise on Instagram yesterday. In the series of posts, the "Black Parade" singer paired a white bustier top with a matching denim jacket and wrap skirt printed with an animal and tree pattern. She also wore white block-heel sandals, a statement diamond necklace, chandelier earrings, and a pair of small white sunglasses.

