Tiny Miracles Foundation reconnects mothers to celebrate life

Dozens of families across Connecticut are celebrated the gift of life in Stamford Sunday afternoon.

The Tiny Miracles Foundation hosted their seventh annual event for families with premature babies at the Stamford Museum and Nature Center.

Twins Charlotte and Baker celebrated their second birthday after being born 14 weeks early.

"Baker was one pound 10 oz when he was born, and Charlotte was one 13,” says Lisa Synder.

After she delivered the twins, she was put in touch with a mentor from the foundation.

She says they were in the NICU nearly every day. During those early weeks, she was able to speak to her mentor.

Kathryn Cohen’s daughter, Chloe, was also premature. She describes her experience as isolating.

“Nobody else really understands the experience you’re going through,” says Cohen.

Cohen was helped by the foundation. She was was so moved by it, she decided to become a mentor as for other moms.

"I think the biggest thing is just to ensure that it's going to be ok, say Cohen. “You will get through it.”

Ashley Dineen, president of the Board of Directors of Tiny Miracle's Foundation, says the event was held to connect all of the families they have helped since it was created in 2004.

"We have walked this journey together, and so for us at tiny miracles, its amazing for us to see the families after the NICU."



Dineen says to all be together in person with happy and healthy babies is the greatest gift of all. The Tiny Miracles Foundation is in six hospitals, and most recently expanded to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital.

They also have a financial aid program to help with the costs of having a baby in the NICU.