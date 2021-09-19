CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What This Year’s Hot, Wet, Extreme Weather Tells Us About Climate Change

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT – This summer has seen no shortage of extreme weather events: Hurricane Ida ripped through Louisiana and Mississippi before the storm’s remnants slammed the Northeast this week, bringing devastating floods, winds, and tornadoes that left at least 47 people dead and millions without power across the eastern U.S. In the West, the Caldor Fire — one of the largest in California history — has burned at least 200,000 acres of land along the California and Nevada border and won’t be fully contained for weeks.

