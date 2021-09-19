CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AOC’s ‘Tax the Rich’ dress designer accused of owing thousands in unpaid taxes and refusing to pay interns

By Helen Elfer
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Was AOC’s “tax the rich” dress a message or a miss? Who were the Met Gala favorites? Our panel discusses the 2021 Met Gala.

Guest
4d ago

Nothing will happen to her because she has her friend defending her.. AOC probably told her you make my dress I’ll make sure you won’t have to pay your taxes

Pickle Rick
4d ago

When will the sheep wake up and realize that the people running this country are only looking out for themselves and living on the taxpayer's dime?

Ineda Beer
4d ago

the people that put her in office have to be the stupidist people in the world how does she cover the dress and tickets she think she is above the law

