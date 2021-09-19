AOC’s ‘Tax the Rich’ dress designer accused of owing thousands in unpaid taxes and refusing to pay interns

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has explained why she attended this year’s Met Gala after people questioned the political message behind her outfit choice. The white gown, which was made by Brother Vellies designer Aurora James, featured ‘tax the rich’ printed in red letters on the back of it.Ocasio-Cortez told Vogue that she and James came up with the outfit after “having a conversation about what it means to be a working class woman of colour at the Met”.She added: “We said we can’t just play along, but we need to break the fourth wall and challenge some of the institutions.”Many people...

