D-backs Preview #149: 9/19 @ Astros

The Arizona Diamondbacks made the following roster moves:. Selected INF/OF Ildemaro Vargas from Triple-A Reno. Designated RHP Jake Faria for assignment. As I mentioned on Twitter on Friday, that game was the Diamondbacks’ 36th relief loss of the year [Trivia: can you name the 19 different relievers with an L on their record? Answer at the end]. That set a new franchise record, beating the previous worst of 35, set in 2018. They even appear to have a shot at the all-time major-league record. Coincidentally, that was set by our current opponents, the Astros, whose bullpen lost 40 games in 2013. The D-backs’ current pace is almost on that, so it could go to the wire. Part of the reason is simply that they’ve pitched more than ever before. This year’s crew is currently on pace to become the first bullpen in franchise history to throw 600 innings in a season.