Berecz is Player of the Week

Berecz

Newberry — Amanda Berecz was named the South Atlantic Conference (SAC) AstroTurf Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the conference on Monday, Sept. 13.

The senior libero from Silver Springs, Fla. tallied 122 digs in six matches over the course of the week, and her impact increased dramatically at the Rollins Invitational. Berecz averaged 6.6 digs per set over the weekend trip to Rollins College that was highlighted by her performance against Georgia College in which she posted an outstanding 32 digs in only three sets for an average of 10.67 digs per set. Those totals are career-highs in both categories

Berecz is the first Newberry College Volleyball Player of the Week since Taylor Garrison was named SAC Specialist of the Week on Oct. 10, 2017.