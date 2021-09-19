CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Tali Sharon

By Camille Moore
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTali Sharon has been acting professionally for nearly 20 years. She has become quite well known in her home country of Israel and other parts of the world. However, it wasn’t until recently that she started to get attention in the United States. Her role in the Netflix series Hit & Run gave American viewers a taste of what they’ve been missing out on. Tali’s pure talent and undeniable on-screen presence is something you don’t see every day. Although it’s unclear if she plans to work on American projects, she has definitely shown that she has what it takes to captivate people from all over the world. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Tali Sharon.

