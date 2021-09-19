Adele Just Went Instagram Official with Boyfriend Rich Paul in Schiaparelli Couture
Adele officially confirmed that she and her sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul are a couple in the most stylish way possible. In the early hours of Sunday morning, the singer took to Instagram to share a carousel of snapshots from Los Angeles Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis's wedding — and sneakily snuck in an image of her and Paul sweetly posing together in a photo booth in the last slide. Wearing a custom strapless Schiaparelli gown in black with white voluminous sleeves that draped off her shoulders, Adele smiled while resting her head against Rich.www.instyle.com
