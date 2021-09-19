CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MONSTER’S MASH: A better chance to throw downfield this week?

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3562gC_0c0z74Xi00

LAKE FOREST – Going down the field? Not in Week 1 for the Bears.

Per NFL Next Gen Stats, the Bears only attempted two passes that traveled through the air only ten yards against the Rams in Week 1. The longest completion on the game was 19 yards, but most of those came after the catch.

It was one of the criticisms of the unit after they were able to gain yardage and move but only put up 14 points in a 34-14 defeat at SoFi Stadium. Yet receiver Allen Robinson, who made six catches for 35 yards, believes that will change this week.

“I think it should be just based off the simple fact of the kind of structure that Cincinnati plays. They play a one-high defense,” said Robinson. “So your typically in the NFL you’re able to try to get some more throws down the field throws, if you will, against one-high safeties and it’s a press-man team.”

Borom to the IR

There was hope that the Bears wouldn’t have to have their rookie left tackle out for a bit, but the team conceded that Larry Borom will need a little extra rest to recover from an ankle injury.

On Saturday, the team put him on IR after he got knocked out in the second half of the loss against the Rams in Week 1.

Jason Peters will start at left offensive tackle against the Bengals Sunday with Elijah Wilkinson serving as the backup.

STAT OF THE WEEK: 2

The current winning streak for the Bears against the Bengals, with wins in 2013 and 2017. Cincinnati leads the all-time series 6-5.

Larry Hawley has more notes on the Bears in his “Monster’s Mash” segment from WGN News Now in the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

