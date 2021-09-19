FD: One dead in Sunday morning East Glenville fire

PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber The scene and firefighters being helped from the window.

GLENVILLE – One person was found dead in a Sunday morning fire in East Glenville, East Glenville Fire Chief Clem Schimikowski said.

Further information on the death wasn’t immediately available.

Firefighters were called to the home at 9 Park Lane just before 11 a.m. via a 911 call and arrived to find heavy fire, Schimikowski said.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire found the person inside, Schimikowski said.

They had the fire under control in about 40 minutes.

Flames could be seen at one point coming from a side window and smoke billowed out elsewhere.

The response also briefly trapped two firefighters inside the structure, before they could be helped out a first-floor window, according to information at the scene. No firefighters were hurt.

