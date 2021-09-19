CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glenville, NY

FD: One dead in Sunday morning East Glenville fire

By Brian Lee
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UabfU_0c0z5mAj00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Peter R. Barber The scene and firefighters being helped from the window.

GLENVILLE – One person was found dead in a Sunday morning fire in East Glenville, East Glenville Fire Chief Clem Schimikowski said.

Further information on the death wasn’t immediately available.

Firefighters were called to the home at 9 Park Lane just before 11 a.m. via a 911 call and arrived to find heavy fire, Schimikowski said.

Firefighters quickly knocked down the fire found the person inside, Schimikowski said.

They had the fire under control in about 40 minutes.

Flames could be seen at one point coming from a side window and smoke billowed out elsewhere.

The response also briefly trapped two firefighters inside the structure, before they could be helped out a first-floor window, according to information at the scene. No firefighters were hurt.

GAZETTE COVERAGE

Ensure access to everything we do, today and every day, check out our subscribe page at DailyGazette.com/Subscribe

Categories: News, Schenectady County

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lkmlR_0c0z5mAj00

Millennials Don't Like These Brands Anymore & Now They're Disappearing

MoneyWise.com

Electric Companies Will Hate You for Doing This, but They Can't Stop You

Stop Watt

The Best Way to Withdraw From Retirement Accounts

SmartAsset

Oregon Approves New Guidelines for Cars Used Less Than 50 Miles/day

BindRight

How to Hack a Keurig and Make Your Coffee Taste Delicious

angelinos.com

Oregon Seniors (with No Life Insurance) Get a $250k Policy for $18/month

Smart Lifestyle Trends

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NBC News

CDC advisers sign off on Pfizer booster shot for certain groups

Advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Thursday to recommend that certain at-risk groups of people should receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for added protection against Covid-19. All people ages 65 and up and those in long-term care facilities who were initially vaccinated with...
HEALTH
ABC News

Abortion bill similar to Texas' controversial ban introduced in Florida

A state legislator in Florida has introduced an abortion restriction bill similar to a controversial law that took effect in Texas earlier this month. The new bill, HB 167, introduced Wednesday in the Florida House of Representatives by Rep. Webster Barnaby, would ban most abortions in the state and would allow people to file civil lawsuits against doctors who violate the law.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glenville, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Glenville, NY
Glenville, NY
Government
County
Schenectady County, NY
Schenectady County, NY
Crime & Safety
State
Oregon State
Schenectady County, NY
Government
The Associated Press

US special envoy to Haiti resigns over migrant expulsions

The Biden administration’s special envoy to Haiti resigned in protest of “inhumane” large-scale expulsions of Haitian migrants to their homeland as it is wracked by civil strife and natural disaster, U.S. officials said Thursday. Daniel Foote was appointed to the position only in July, following the assassination of Haiti’s President...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee#These Brands#Hack#No Life Insurance
ABC News

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles dies at 89

Influential filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles, whom many consider the godfather of modern Black cinema, has died. He was 89. On behalf of his family, The Criterion Collection and Janus Films confirmed his death in a statement posted Wednesday. "In an unparalleled career distinguished by relentless innovation, boundless curiosity and spiritual...
MOVIES
Fox News

Hunt for Brian Laundrie: Federal arrest warrant issued

The FBI on Friday said the U.S. District Court of Wyoming issued a federal arrest warrant for Brian Laundrie, a person of interest in the disappearance and homicide of deceased Gabby Petito. The warrant is "pursuant to a Federal Grand Jury indictment for violation of federal statute 18 U.S.C. §...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
1K+
Followers
95
Post
440K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy