The Amherst Steele Boys Cross Country Team had a good showing at the Tiffin Cross Country Carnival on Saturday, September 11th. The Varsity team placed 17th out of 28 in the Division 1-A race. Leading the Comets was Sophomore Luke Bowlsby, who crossed the line with a time of 16:04.9 and a 6th place finish out of 189 runners. Fellow Sophomore Ty Perez was right behind him with an 8th place finish and a time of 16:07.3. Up next was Senior Nick Glahn with a time of 18:21.2 and a 124th place finish. Sophomore Henry Isaacs was next with a time of 18:25.2 and a 127th place finish. Senior Captain Zane DeMercurio rounded out the top five scoring places with a time of 18:26.8 and a 128th place finish. Senior Ryan Szczepanik(18:32.7 and 131st place) and Senior Dillon Jones(20:19.3 and 173rd place) also competed for the Comets in the Varsity Race.

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO