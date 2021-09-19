Cinderella: Is Camila Cabello’s Chariot a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class?
Have you seen Camila Cabello in Cinderella yet? While the classic story got a modern re-write, so did Cinderella’s chariot. This year, the chariot is an S-Class sedan from the ultra-luxury brand Mercedes-Maybach. Watch Billy Porter fawn over the one-of-a-kind glamorous golden carriage. The collab is meant “to create magical moments that empower and inspire,” and it certainly checks all of those boxes.www.motorbiscuit.com
