Cinderella: Is Camila Cabello’s Chariot a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class?

There is a moment at every Met Gala that becomes The Moment for me. In 2018, it was the presence of our Lord and Savior Pope Rihanna. In 2019, it was Karlie Kloss “looking camp right in the eye,” and then showing up in … this. For the 2021 Met Gala, the thing that will undoubtedly stick with me won’t be spooky Kim Kardashian nor will it be Kim Petras as a Horse Girl, though I wish it were so. Instead, the thing I will see tonight when I close my eyes — and every night, forever, until I die — will be this three-second clip of Camila Cabello doing something I am unable to explain in words. Is she practicing her poses? Is she just in a silly, goofy mood? Please, help. I cannot look away.

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO