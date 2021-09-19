CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rafael Nadal recalls: 'I forced Cameron Norrie to play an extra ball'

By JOVICA ILIC
 4 days ago
Rafael Nadal advanced to the fourth round at Roland in June for the 16th time in 17 trips to Paris thanks to a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 win over the Briton Cameron Norrie in two hours and seven minutes. Rafa celebrated his 103rd Roland Garros victory from 105 matches to remain on the title course, losing serve twice in a row in the second set and erasing the deficit quickly to seal the deal in straight sets.

