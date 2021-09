CM Punk says his wife AJ Lee (AJ Mendez) is not interested in returning to the ring. The 34 year old Lee has been away from WWE since retiring in 2015. She noted in her memoir that she decided to retire due to permanent damage to her cervical spine, and because she had fulfilled her goals in pro wrestling. AJ also mentioned how she felt caught in the middle of the issues between Punk and WWE after he left the company in 2014.

WWE ・ 22 DAYS AGO