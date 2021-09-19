CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navajo Nation reports 63 more COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

By Associated Press
 4 days ago
The Navajo Nation has reported 63 more COVID-19 cases and one additional death.

The latest numbers released Saturday pushed the tribe's totals to 33,513 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 1,429 known deaths from the virus since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

The tribe had reported 54 more cases and two deaths Thursday and 55 cases with no deaths on Friday.

Navajo officials are urging people to get vaccinated, wear masks while in public and minimize their travel.

Officials say all Navajo Nation executive branch employees will need to be fully vaccinated against the virus by the end of September or submit to regular testing.

The tribe's reservation is the country's largest at 27,000 square miles and it covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

