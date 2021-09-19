Wan'Dale Robinson: "We know we didn't live up to our standards"
Was yesterday a wake-up call for Kentucky football? A reminder that they’re still not quite at the level of play that the BBN is somehow anticipating this season? I mean yeah, probably. You can’t walk away from a five-point victory over a team that was playing spring football in the year 2021 and feel overly comfortable with it. The coaches know that, Wan’Dale Robinson knows that, the people running concessions who can’t even watch the game know that.www.on3.com
Comments / 0