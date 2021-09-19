Noble: Motivated reasoning

How do you choose a career path? How do you choose a college? Why do you apply for a job? Unfortunately for many people, the answer to these questions is usually anything but “because I love this”. This is understandable. Many external factors affect our decisions: the cost education or living, parental and societal pressure, prestige, and so on. These extrinsic motivators can keep you going for a while but eventually will result in burnout. If you seek success and happiness in your professional life, intrinsic motivation is the only driving force that keeps you going for years and decades.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 7 DAYS AGO