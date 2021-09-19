CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noble: Motivated reasoning

By Claire Noble
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 4 days ago
It’s hard to believe hand-washing was once considered controversial. In the 1840s, Ignaz Semmelweis discovered that when medical students performed autopsies in the morning and delivered babies in the afternoon, maternal mortality was twice the rate of the wards where midwives delivered babies. The midwives did not perform autopsies, thus Semmelweis concluded that particles from the autopsies were contaminating the mothers via the medical students’ hands.

