Notre Dame began possession four from the ND 34. Jack Coan threw a great ball to Avery Davis for a gain of 20 yards. On 1st and 10 from the Purdue 46, Tyler Buchner entered the game. The freshman rushed for 5 yards. That ends the first quarter. When the action returned, Notre Dame faced a 2nd and 5 and Chris Tyree picked up 3 yards. On 3rd and 2, Tyree went nowhere, as the Purdue defense got a ton of push up front. The Irish then faced a 4th and 3 at the Purdue 39 and Jack Coan threw a dart to Kyren Williams. He avoided to tacklers as soon as he caught it and raced to the end zone. Notre Dame 7 Purdue 3.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO