How to Watch Virginia Tech Hokies at West Virginia Mountaineers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

TCU must find a way to disrupt Tanner Mordecai, the nation’s leader in passing touchdowns through three weeks, having already tossed 16 touchdowns. It is a tall task for a secondary that saw two of it's best players in safeties Trevon Moehrig and Ar'Darius Washington head to the NFL after last season. The play of their replacements, Memphis graduate transfer T.J. Carter and sophomore Bud Clark will be instrumental to the success or failure of the Frogs going forward, which will be especially true tomorrow. In fact, the play of the entire secondary will be key, as two weeks ago University of California quarterback Chase Garbers threw for a season best 309 yards while completing 16 of 27 attempts with two touchdowns and no interceptions. While Garbers is now a senior and has become a serviceable college quarterback, there is no getting around the fact that Nevada and Sacramento faired better against Garbers than TCU. Tomorrow, not only does TCU face the leading touchdown passer in the nation, but Mordecai also sits 6th in the nation in passing yards with 1,036. SMU boasts a deadly air raid attack that is a legitimate cause for concern.

