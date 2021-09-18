CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Virginia Tech Hokies at West Virginia Mountaineers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Virginia Tech Hokies are one of the biggest climbers so far in a crazy 2021 football season. The Hokies started the year unranked but took care of preseason darling North Carolina on opening night and are now 2-0. How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia Online:. Game Date:...

Fearless Picks: West Virginia Mountaineers – Virginia Tech Hokies

Jane leaps into first place with a miss of just 10 points in the LU game, while Jeff, Greg and Brian are all within eight points of her lead. This week the focus is on picking the correct winner first, and the mixed bag of predictions means that the won-loss logjam will break up.
FSU OL commit Kanaya Charlton unfazed by FSU's slow start

Since the beginning of his recruitment, the plan was always for 2022 offensive lineman Kanaya Charlton to make his commitment in the summer leading up to his senior season so he could have his full focus on his final season of football. Charlton did just that, making a pledge to Florida State back in June, and now he's seen his high school get off to one of the best starts in school history.
Keys to the Game: SMU

TCU must find a way to disrupt Tanner Mordecai, the nation’s leader in passing touchdowns through three weeks, having already tossed 16 touchdowns. It is a tall task for a secondary that saw two of it's best players in safeties Trevon Moehrig and Ar'Darius Washington head to the NFL after last season. The play of their replacements, Memphis graduate transfer T.J. Carter and sophomore Bud Clark will be instrumental to the success or failure of the Frogs going forward, which will be especially true tomorrow. In fact, the play of the entire secondary will be key, as two weeks ago University of California quarterback Chase Garbers threw for a season best 309 yards while completing 16 of 27 attempts with two touchdowns and no interceptions. While Garbers is now a senior and has become a serviceable college quarterback, there is no getting around the fact that Nevada and Sacramento faired better against Garbers than TCU. Tomorrow, not only does TCU face the leading touchdown passer in the nation, but Mordecai also sits 6th in the nation in passing yards with 1,036. SMU boasts a deadly air raid attack that is a legitimate cause for concern.
Three bold predictions for FSU vs. Louisville

Rock bottom. The only two words I can think of to describe where Florida State football stands after a hideous 0-3 start to the season. Many fans have called it quits on this team already, and they’ve had good reason. Now matched up against a Louisville team who boat raced the ‘Noles 48-16 just a year ago, things don’t look favorable for Florida State. With a young team and long odds, how do they overcome such a sluggish start and show up on Saturday?
