Milwaukee Bucks: Revisiting Brook Lopez’s ambitious 2020-21 goals

Brook Lopez has been a key player for the Milwaukee Bucks since their ascension into contention over the past several years. Initially coming over on a very team-friendly deal, Lopez has proven to be among the best free agent signings made by the Bucks over the past decade. He has become a massive part of what the team likes to do on both ends of the floor, and they needed him to have a big year in 2020-21 after yet another postseason failure the year prior. We handed Lopez these three goals before the start of last season, and it is time to see if he hit the mark on any of them during Milwaukee’s title-winning campaign.