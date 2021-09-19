American Hoppe debuts with Mallorca in draw with Villarreal

Mallorca vs Villarreal: Mallorca are all set to take on Villareal for their fifth match of LaLiga against Villareal at Iberostar Stadium. It will be a crucial match for Mallorca as they’d be aiming for those three points to climb up from the 8th position. Meanwhile, Villareal have gotten three draws out of three games and are placed 13th and would certainly be looking for that first one.

SOCCER ・ 6 DAYS AGO