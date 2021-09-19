CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
American Hoppe debuts with Mallorca in draw with Villarreal

MADRID (AP) — American forward Matthew Hoppe has come off the bench in the second half to make his debut with Mallorca in a 0-0 draw against Villarreal in the Spanish league. He missed out on the potential winner after his late goal was called off for offside. Hoppe entered the game in the 60th minute and had his goal disallowed after a breakaway in the 82nd. He completed a cross into the net but the linesman ruled him offside. Video review confirmed the call. The result extended Villarreal's winless streak this season to six matches.

